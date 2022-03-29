Entry-level sports touring motorcycle ‘Triumph Tiger Sport 660’ launched in India

Mumbai: UK based Triumph Motorcycles has launched its new entry-level sports touring motorcycle, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in India. It is priced at Rs 8.95 lakhs. Pre-bookings can be done by paying Rs 50,000 and the deliveries will begin by the end of April. It is available in three colours- Lucerne Blue/Sapphire Black, Graphite/Sapphire Black and Korosi Red/Graphite.

The touring motorcycle is powered by 660 cc, liquid-cooled, triple-cylinder engine. The engine is capable of delivering 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The new bike features a TFT instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, full LED lighting, two riding modes (Rain and Road), traction control level and ABS.