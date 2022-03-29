FDA green lights second dose of booster shots for older Americans

The US Food and Drug Administration approved a second booster dosage of the two most regularly used COVID-19 vaccinations for patients aged 50 and older on Tuesday.

The new boosters – a fourth round of shots for most vaccine recipients – of the Pfizer Inc BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines are to be given at least four months after the previous dose, according to the government. They are designed to provide increased protection against serious disease and hospitalisation.

The FDA also approved a second booster dosage of the vaccinations for younger persons with impaired immune systems, including those aged 12 and older for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and those aged 18 and older for the Moderna shot.