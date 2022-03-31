Baby born with 2 heads and 3 hands in Madhya Pradesh

On Sunday, a mother in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district gave birth to a baby with two heads and three hands. Locals have flocked to the hospital after hearing the news and hoping to see the baby boy.

Dr Sanjay Khare, civil surgeon at the district hospital said that the woman’s twins were discovered during a sonogram in her 35th month of pregnancy. But they were taken aback when she delivered a baby with one body and two heads following surgery.

The 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, who got married a year and a half ago, gave birth to the baby boy. As per doctors, such cases are extremely unusual and this is the first incidence of its sort in Vidisha.

Dr Pratibha Oswal said, ‘It was a critical operation as we didn’t expect a conjoint baby. This is the first child of the woman. After the operation, the family was shocked so we didn’t tell the mother about the conjoint baby’.

This is a one-in-a-million occurrence that occurs when the foetus in the woman’s womb fails to develop normally. The infant is presently receiving critical care at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and physicians are conferring with experts in Bhopal and Delhi.