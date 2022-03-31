DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

WTT Star Contender: India’s Manika Batra, Archana Kamath win bronze medal

Mar 31, 2022, 10:38 pm IST

Doha: In Table-Tennis, India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath bagged bronze medal at the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Qatar. They lost to Chinese Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching  in the women’s doubles semi-finals by ‘0-3 (8-11, 6-11, 7-11)’.

Meanwhile, Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, India’s top-ranked women’s and men’s singles players were crashed out of the event ousted in the round of 16 women’s and men’s singles respectively. Another Indian player Sharath Kamal lost both his first-round singles and doubles matches.

