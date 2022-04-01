‘I was offered 200 scripts in the last three months, I selected only five,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a well-known figure in the film industry, so it’s only natural that he’s asked for works frequently. He says he’s been asked for as many as ‘200 scripts’ in the previous three months. ‘But I chose only five films after much deliberation.’ he adds.

Siddiqui claims he is not someone who wants fame or money. ‘I felt that they (projects that he accepted) were correct offers for me to experiment with. I choose scripts on the basis of this,’ he says.

When asked if he read the entire script that was offered to him before making his final decision, he says, ‘It should be character driven role. It is okay if (the movie) has no content… just tell me if my character will make me uncomfortable or not. I will choose the one which makes me feel that way.’ He continues ‘I listen to one liners for all of them, if I am interested then I tell my assistant to give me a narration of the story, or even the makers come and narrate it to me.’

When asked why he doesn’t go on vacation to exotic locations to rest and relax like many of his friends, Siddiqui answers he finds relaxation in his work.