Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off 500 free transport vehicles for pregnant women

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, launched the ‘Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express,’ a dedicated transportation service for new mothers who deliver at government hospitals, on Friday. The chief minister flagged off the Thalli-Bidda express vehicles at Benz Circle in Vijayawada at around 10.40 a.m.

The ‘Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express’ scheme allocates 30 vehicles to each district, each with a GPS-enabled system that ensures real-time vehicle tracking so that beneficiaries receive timely service.

The service is coordinated by the 102/108 call centre, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Within 30 minutes of receiving a request, a vehicle is available. From the government institution to their home, postnatal women, her child, and one attendant are transported. The post-natal women do not need to wait for the vehicle because they can identify and follow the vehicle’s location in real time.