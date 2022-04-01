Kerala Dancers boycott fest after temple bares artist over religion

Several dancers have voiced their support for Mansiya, who was refused the opportunity to perform in the Koodalmanikyam fest in Thrissur, Kerala. Devika Sajeevan and Anju Aravind, two well-known dancers, have decided not to perform at the Koodalmanikyam temple festival in solidarity with Mansiya.

Both dancers announced that they would be withdrawing from the April 24 dance performance. Devika declared solidarity with all artists that experience bad circumstances when trying to perform in a social media post. Anju Aravind was more harsh in her criticism. She claimed that the committee had allowed Mansiya to progress to the final stages but then tried to force her to sign a document declaring her Hindu faith.

Anju further stated that as an artist who understands how art beyond religion, she will not be able to perform there preaching that she is a ‘Hindu.’ She also claimed that several artists were refused the opportunity at the last minute, citing various reasons after initially accommodating them.