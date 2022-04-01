Priyanka Gandhi’s jab at centre: ‘BJP should hold ‘charcha’ on UP paper leak’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday over the leak of a question paper for an English exam. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ she asked that the ruling party hold a ‘charcha (talk)’ on the paper leak, stating that ‘no bulldozer (a reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath)’ will act against those involved.

The Congress leader made the statement after the UP Secondary School Board’s Class 12 English exam was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday due to a question paper leak. According to PTI, the exam will now be held on April 13 in these areas.

‘Last year, on November 28, lakhs of youth suffered a blow due to the UPTET examination paper leak. In the name of action, nothing happened except pretentious steps,’ she said. This time the government is doing nothing but taking pretentious steps ‘The journalist who reported the news of paper leak is being sent to jail.’