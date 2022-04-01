‘Unnecessary educational burden’: centre on teaching regional languages in army schools

The government on Friday justified the Army Welfare Education Society’s decision not to teach regional languages at Army Public schools, claiming that doing so would place a ‘unnecessary educational burden’ on students.

Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence, made the statement in answer to a question from Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader wanted to know why 136 Army Public Schools were being forced to implement such a policy.

In a written statement, Bhatt said, ‘Army Public Schools are established under the aegis of the Army Welfare and Education Society to cater to education requirements for wards of Indian Army personnel who hail from diverse backgrounds and regions of India with different mother tongues.’

He went on to say that, unlike other schools, all 136 Army Public Schools are primarily enrolled with wards of Indian Army personnel who have been transferred from another area, as opposed to students from the immediate and extended locality.