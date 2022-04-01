US to name Navy ship after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Gibsburg

In honour of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s support for women’s rights and gender equality, the US Navy wants to name a ship after her.

In a statement released on Thursday, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro stated, ‘She is a historic figure who passionately pushed for women’s rights and gender equality.’

‘She is the reason why we now have women of diverse backgrounds, skills, and talents serving alongside their male Sailor and Marine colleagues in our ranks.’

Ginsburg’s work as the majority opinion writer in United States v. Virginia, a landmark 1996 case that overturned Virginia Military Institute’s male-only admissions restriction, was cited by Del Toro.

After overcoming ingrained prejudice in the legal profession and ascending to the United States Supreme Court, Ginsburg became a hero to the American left, where she championed gender equality and other liberal issues for 27 years on the bench. She died of complications from pancreatic cancer on September 18, 2020, at the age of 87.

The future USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212) will be a replenishment oiler (T-AO) ship of the John Lewis class, which is named after the late civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis. The oilers, which can contain 162,000 barrels of oil, transport fuel to the Navy’s operating carrier strike groups.