Workers in Trade union affiliated to Congress protest against VD Satheesan

On Friday, workers affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) protested in Changanacherry against opposition leader VD Satheesan’s speech distancing the Congress party from its trade union. VD Satheesan recently stated that the trade union was not a feeder organisation for his political party.

On Friday morning, labourers based at the Changanacherry market staged a protest. They slammed Satheesan’s speech, claiming that they are not anti-Congress, but rather anti-VD Satheesan’s statement on trade unions. R Chandrasekharan, the state leader of the INTUC, urged members not to protest against the Leader of the Opposition. ‘This is not the time to complain. We are with the Congress party and whatever happens should stay inside,’ he said.

Trade unions had protested against a private television channel when one of its anchors allegedly made disparaging remarks about Elamaram Kareem, a Left trade union leader and Rajya Sabha MP. Satheesan was reportedly unhappy with the INTUC’s backing for CPM leader Elamaram Kareem over a nationwide strike issue.