Zelenskiy fires top officials, says tough situation prevails in some places

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated the situation in the south and the Donbas region remained extremely challenging, and that Russia was bolstering its soldiers near Mariupol, which is under siege.

In a rare display of internal dissension, Zelenskiy also announced in a video speech that he had fired two senior members of the national security agency for being traitors.

‘Monsters who burn and plunder, who attack and are bent on murder,’ Zelenskiy, who frequently employs vivid imagery, said of the Russians.

Russia claims to be conducting a ‘special operation’ to disarm and de-radicalize its neighbour. In addition, Moscow refutes Kyiv’s claims that Russian forces are targeting civilians.

As part of their efforts to secure the separatist Donbas and Luhansk regions in the south-east, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces had forced Russian soldiers out of Kyiv and Chernihiv, two cities Moscow had stated would no longer be the target of attacks.

‘There will be fights in the future. To obtain all we desire, we’ll have to continue down a difficult path,’ he stated

‘The situation in the south and in Donbas is still quite bad.’

Zelenskiy claimed that he has fired two top officers from the national security service, including the head of the agency’s Kherson branch and the overall head of internal security.

‘I don’t have time to deal with all of the traitors at the moment,’ he stated, adding that the two men had abandoned their promise to preserve Ukraine. He didn’t provide any specifics.