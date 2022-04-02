36-year-old woman moves HC seeking ‘No Religion, No Caste’ certificate

A 36-year-old woman from Surat has filed a plea with the Gujarat High Court, requesting that the court give orders to the State Government, Surat District Collector and Secretary of Chorwad Nagar Panchayat in Junagadh to grand her a ‘No Religion, No Caste’ certificate.

The suit, filed on March 30, claims that the petitioner, Kajal Manjula, was born into the Rajgor Brahmin clan and has had to deal with so many problems throughout her life owing to the discriminatory caste system.

Also Read: Indian Post launches Maharashtra’s first e-vehicles batch for home delivery

The petitioner, an orphan and single woman, has stated that she does not want to mention her sub-caste, caste or religion in the future and she wants to create some revolutionary ideas not only for herself but also for the rest of our nation by setting an example for ‘No Religion, No Caste.’