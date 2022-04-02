Gulf country announces fuel prices for April

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of April. The price of Super grade petrol, premium petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in the coming month.

Premium petrol will cost QR 2 per litre. Super grade petrol is priced at QR 2.10 per litre. Diesel will cost QR 2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.