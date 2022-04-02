DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces fuel prices for April

Apr 2, 2022, 09:33 pm IST

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of April. The price of Super grade petrol, premium petrol  and diesel  will remain unchanged in the coming month.

Premium petrol will cost QR 2 per litre. Super grade petrol is priced at QR 2.10 per litre. Diesel will  cost QR 2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.

