Country lifts Covid-19 test for international arrivals

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil has eased the entry rules for all international arrivals. As per the new guidelines issued by the federal health regulator Anvisa, Covid-19 test will be lifted for all fully vaccinated passengers. They will also be exempted from answering a lengthy health questionnaire. It was mandatory since December 2020.

International passengers coming to the country will now only be required to present proof of vaccination on arrival. Proof of vaccination is not required for Brazilians or foreigners with residency in Brazil. Unvaccinated travellers will have to present a negative Covid-19 test dated no more than one day before departure. They will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days.

Brazil is on the worst hit countries by the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 660,000 people died due to the pandemic in the country. The number of infections and deaths has fallen sharply as the South American country has ramped up immunization, with nearly 75% of its 212 million people now fully vaccinated.