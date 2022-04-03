Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine thanks Germany for assistance

Wladimir Klitschko, a former Ukrainian boxing champion whose brother is the mayor of Kyiv, praised Germany for its assistance after meeting with officials in Berlin in a bid to rally additional support for his nation.

Klitschko and his brother Vitali, a former boxing champion, both have significant links to Germany, having spent the most of their professional careers there. However, they have previously criticised Berlin of not doing enough to assist Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Wladimir Klitschko stated in a video filmed outside the Bundestag and shared on his Twitter page that he was able to see for himself during his two-day visit the two nations were ‘really brothers and sisters figuratively now’ and that he would never forget Germany’s support.

In the previous six weeks, the German government has made many policy U-turns, including agreeing to deliver weapons to Ukraine, cancelling a gas pipeline deal with Russia that would have skirted the former Soviet state, and promising to increase defence expenditure.

Wladimir Klitschko, who enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army just before the war began, was photographed meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the foreign, finance, and commerce ministers during his visit.

‘Klitschko and his delegation brought into the foreign ministry the Ukrainian fighting spirit that reaches us in innumerable photographs every day,’ Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock posted on Instagram. ‘It is clear to the government and myself that we will continue to support Ukraine with all of our might.’

Klitschko’s appreciation contrasted with the Ukrainian envoy to Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, who criticised Germany on Saturday for rejecting a European embargo on Russian energy imports.

‘When will the atrocities against Ukrainian civilians be severe enough for Germany to turn off war criminal (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s money tap and impose an oil, gas, coal, and metal embargo? How much longer will you procrastinate?’ he stated this in a tweet directed at the federal administration.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians as part of a ‘special military campaign’ to demilitarise and ‘denazify’ its neighbour.