Bhagwant Mann orders formation of anti-gangster task force

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the formation of a special police task force to combat gangsters. An officer with the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) would head the anti-gangster task force.

The AAP government in the state said in a statement, ‘Eradication of organised crime is among the topmost priorities of the Punjab government. [It] is establishing a full-fledged task force to combat organised crime.’

The anti-gangster task force will be organised similarly to other specialised units in the country, with integrated intelligence collection, manning and execution of operations, registration of FIRs, investigation, and prosecution. A new police station will be established with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime. The state government will provide additional resources and manpower in this area. SSPs and CPs were tasked with coordinating anti-organized crime efforts, according to the statement.