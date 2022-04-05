Calcutta HC judge recuses from hearing WBSSC recruitment scam case

Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Calcutta High Court has withdrawn from hearing petitions related to the West Bengal School Service Commission’s alleged recruitment irregularities of ‘Group-D’ (non-teaching staff) in sponsored Secondary and Higher Secondary schools.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi is the fourth division bench of the Calcutta High Court to intervene in the subject of WBSSC Group-D staff appointment. The bench of Justice Harish Tandon, Justice TS Sivagnanam, and Justice Soumen Sen had previously recused themselves from the case.

The WBSSC had been accused of recruiting teachers in the 9th and 10th grades in an irregular manner. The petitioners claimed that the recruitment of SSC teachers had been tainted by corruption (Group D). It was claimed that candidates whose names did not appear on the merit list had been hired.