Denmark to expel 15 Russian diplomats, Moscow to retaliate

Denmark announced on Tuesday that it would remove 15 Russian diplomats, in line with other European Union countries, following claims of mass graves and civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

‘This is just another example of violence, cruelty, and war crimes that appear to have occurred in Bucha,’ Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said at a press conference.

Several other European Union countries, including France and Germany, said on Monday that they would remove Russian ambassadors.

According to RIA Novosti, Moscow has threatened to react for the expulsion, claiming that photographs of killed people in Bucha were fabricated by Ukrainian and Western propaganda aimed at discrediting Russia.

The Danish foreign ministry stated that it did not intend to terminate diplomatic ties with Moscow and that the expulsion did not include the Russian ambassador or the rest of the embassy staff.

According to a study released earlier this year by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, the Russian embassy hired multiple intelligence professionals engaging in espionage.

‘We want to send a strong message to Russia that espionage on Danish soil is not acceptable,’ Kofod added.