Nityanand Rai says data on crimes against individual communities not kept centrally

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, stated in the Lok Sabha that specific data on crimes against specific communities is not kept centrally. This was in response to a question from MP Vincent H Pala about crimes against Christians. Nityanand Rai was responding to a question from the MP about whether the 2020 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report showed a 95 percent spike in religious crimes.

When asked about the actions taken by the Centre, the minister responded that, as per the Constitution’s Seventh Schedule, public order and police are state subjects. According to him, the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order lies with the respective state governments.

‘However, the government of India monitors the internal security and law and order situation in the country and issues advisories from time to time to maintain peace and public tranquillity,’ the Minister of State for Home Affairs said.