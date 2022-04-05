Operation Focus; motorists using unauthorised coloured lights to face penalty in kerala

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) initiated ‘Operation Focus,’ a 10-day statewide operation, on Monday to track vehicle owners and drivers who violate the law by using unauthorised coloured lights or failing to drop the high beam.

The effort was organised in the wake of a fire that occurred three days earlier in a tourist bus from Kannur, Goa. The fire was caused by the bus operator changing the original electrical wiring and fittings to install more lights, according to further investigation.

On April 5, 8, and 12, the MVD will conduct night inspections from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. In addition, the inspection will look for things like a lack of parking lights, non-illumination of the registration mark and rear number plate, noise and air pollution, unauthorized searchlight installation, and excessive lighting. After the inspection, the monitoring will continue.