Sanjay Raut after ED’s move: ‘Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are with me’

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, claimed that he has the support of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the properties of his ‘aide’ and wife.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED attached assets worth over Rs 11 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife and his alleged close aide Pravin Raut on Tuesday (PMLA). The financial investigation agency was looking into the Patra Chawl scam, which involved alleged irregularities in a redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb.

Sanjay Raut, speaking to India Today TV, said defiantly, ‘I have become more dangerous now. I have spoken with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, and they are all with me.’

‘What the ED has attached is my ancestral home, not some property worth crores,’ he alleged. In the PMC bank loan fraud case, Pravin Raut is also being investigated. In the case, the ED had attached his properties, which were worth at Rs 72.65 crore.