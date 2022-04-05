Satyendar Jain mocks AAP critics in HP

Satyendar Jain, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said on Tuesday that those who criticise his party for ‘freebies’ end up ‘copying the AAP’ (schemes). ‘First they shout ‘free-free’, and then they try to copy us later. Everyone is trying to copy us. They admit that they cannot beat AAP’s standards, but they still copy us with whatever little they can,’ the Delhi health minister, who is also the AAP’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge, said at a press conference in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

‘The AAP is dedicated to public welfare, while other political leaders are busy ensuring their personal welfare,’ he added. If the Centre can provide 400-500 units of free electricity to ministers, why can’t the AAP government provide 300 units to the general people, according to Jain.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, and Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab chief minister, will hold a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to Jain. ‘People are tired of the BJP and Congress, now it’s time to give a chance to the AAP,’ he said.