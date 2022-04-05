Trade deficit of India surge by 87.5% in 2021-22

New Delhi: The trade deficit of the country surged by 87.5% in last financial year. As per the data released by the Union government, the trade deficit in 2021-22 is at $ 192.41 billion. It was at $ 102.63 billion in 2020-21. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

The total exports from the country surged to an all-time record high $ 417.81 billion in last fiscal. The imports to the country also surged to , $ 610.22 billion, leaving a trade gap of $ 192.41 billion. The trade deficit in March 2022 was $ 18.69 billion.

For the first time, India’s monthly merchandise exports exceeded $ 40 billion, reaching $ 40.38 billion in March 2022, an increase of 14.53% over $ 35.26 billion in the year-ago month. It was up by 87.89% over $ 21.49 billion in March 2020.