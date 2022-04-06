Corruption case; Anil Deshmukh challenges court orders transferring his custody to CBI

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s former home minister, has appealed the Mumbai Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s and the special court’s decisions to hand over his custody to the CBI. The orders were issued under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA).

Following a Bombay High Court order, the CBI registered a FIR against Deshmukh and others, alleging them of corruption. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Deshmukh for allegedly layering and laundering the corruption money while the CBI was still investigating.

Judge Rokde had ordered that Deshmukh and others’ custody be returned following the investigation, and that the jail authorities be informed. When the CBI investigating officer arrived for the custody handover, he was told that Deshmukh had been admitted to the JJ hospital after falling in the prison. Deshmukh’s appeal against the CBI and PMLA directives will be heard by Justice Revati Mohite Dere’s panel on Wednesday.