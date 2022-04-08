Palestinian gunman killed by Israeli forces after Tel Aviv bar attack

After an hours-long chase through the city, Israeli security agents shot dead a Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv pub on Friday.

The bar attack was the most recent in a series of violent street attacks that have killed 13 people and shook the country.

Israeli soldiers are on high alert across the country, and there will be ‘no constraints’ in their struggle to ‘eradicate terror,’ Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a rare joint statement with the defence and interior ministers.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack and warned against ‘continuing the recurrent incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the provocative actions of extremist settler groups,’ according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, referring to Islam’s third holiest site.

The shooter was discovered hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, according to Israel’s Shin Bet security agency. The attacker was killed during a firefight, according to the agency.

The gunman was identified as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, who was in Israel without a permit, according to Shin Bet.

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a tavern on Tel Aviv’s packed main boulevard and began shooting, killing two people and badly injuring three others before leaving.

Residents were instructed not to leave their houses while hundreds of Israeli security agents patrolled the streets, aided by an aircraft equipped with a spotlight.