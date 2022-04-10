Amid reshuffle buzz, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks performance reports from ministers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought performance reports from all ministries, giving a clear indication of change at the ministry level. The reports must be submitted in the first week of every month.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, different ministers will submit a performance report to the Chief Minister on a regular basis. Because many departments were not running at full capacity due to the pandemic over the last two years, the experiment was discontinued.

Even during the pandemic, various departments, like as Health and Family Welfare, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development, continued to send monthly performance reports to the CMO.

The ministry’s resumption of the practise of all departments submitting performance reports has sparked speculation about a possible reshuffle. Minister of State for Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, on the other hand, stated that it is a government-wide policy that cannot be discussed publicly.