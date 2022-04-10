British-era bridge collapses in Madhya Pradesh, no casualties reported

A British-era bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram collapsed while a lorry was crossing the dry Sukthwa river, causing traffic jams on the Bhopal-Nagpur national route. There have been no fatalities or injuries reported.

According to police, the tragedy occurred on Sunday when a 138-wheel lorry attempted to cross the tiny bridge, causing the vehicle to crash into the dry riverbed. ‘The driver complained of some minor injury to the spleen, but he left the spot soon after. Five more people who fell along with the vehicle are fine. The multi-axle lorry was bringing transformers from Hyderabad to Itarsi in Narmadapuram,’ police officials said to PTI.

Following the accident near Sukthwa, around 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, traffic was being redirected via Harda to Betul, he added. The 25-foot-high bridge is reported to be used by 5,000 vehicles per day, according to sources.