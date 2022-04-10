DMK’s ‘warning’ to centre after Amit Shah’s Hindi remark

The ruling DMK warned the Centre on Sunday against imposing Hindi, saying that the Tamil people remembered late party leader M Karunanidhi’s anti-Hindi campaign and that they would not let it to happen.

In its Sunday edition, the DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ carried a well-known slogan of Karunanidhi (1924-2018) against forcing Hindi on people, with the title ‘Warning to the Union government.’

The core of the Tamil slogan, which involves figurative language, is a clarion call to the people to stand up against the imposition of Hindi, as well as an assertion that there are no ‘coward’ in the state, hinting that Hindi cannot be imposed on them.

According to the party organ, Karunanidhi marched with other students on the streets of Tiruvarur as a 14-year-old student in 1938, raising this slogan to protest Hindi imposition.