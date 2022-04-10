IIIT-Lucknow student bags Rs 1.2 crore package with Amazon job, institute’s highest-ever

A student at Lucknow’s Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT) has been offered the institute’s highest-ever yearly remuneration package of Rs 1.2 crore. According to reports, Abhijeet Dwivedi has been chosen as a software development engineer for Amazon in Dublin, Ireland.

With his astonishing yearly compensation, Abhijeet, who is in his last year of B.Tech in Information Technology, has shattered all prior placement records. He said soft talents helped him ace the interview.

‘I saw several videos to prepare myself for the interview. Soft skills matter a lot, hence engineering graduates should not think that they just need to have technical knowledge. Communication skills and body language are also equally important’, he said. He also recommended that students develop profiles on well-known job boards that are routinely updated with fresh job postings.

This has been a momentous year for IIIT-Lucknow, not just because of Abhijeet’s record-breaking Amazon pay, but also because the institute was able to place all of its students. Sixty-one students were placed, with four opting for further education.

Furthermore, this year’s average salary package was Rs 26 lakh per annum, which was greater than prior years. As per Dr Arun Mohan Sherry, director of IIIT-Lucknow, the maximum remuneration package until last year was roughly Rs 40 lakh. ‘This shows we are going in the right direction’, he said.