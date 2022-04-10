Karnataka govt hands over Chandru murder case probe to CID

The Karnataka government has decided to hand over the investigation into the murder of Chandru, a 22-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death by some youths recently, to the CID, according to Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday.

Chandru was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Three suspects in the crime were arrested on the same day based on CCTV footage. Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22), and a minor were named as the suspects.

Jnanendra alleged in a divisive speech on Wednesday that Chandru was murdered because he didn’t know Urdu. Even after Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant revealed that the murder was the result of road rage, he made his statement. Meanwhile, CT Ravi, the BJP’s national general secretary, has accused Bengaluru police of forcing Jnanendra to keep the truth about the murder hidden.

‘Chandru was killed because did not know Urdu. I feel that police have pressured the home minister to lie as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes,’ Ravi said.