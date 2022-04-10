Kharge says ‘important to fight together,’ after Mayawati’s attack on Congress

The Congress has reacted against Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, after she made a series of disparaging remarks about the Gandhis and the grand old party. The leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, responded to Mayawati’s criticism that the Congress should worry about itself by saying that the Congress has always worked for the people and fought issues both inside and outside Parliament to find solutions to every issue.

‘No, this is not right. the Congress party has always been with people, it always fights both inside and outside Parliament to find a solution to all issues. What she said is not correct,’ he said.

Mayawati’s comments about the Congress came a day after Rahul Gandhi stated the BSP president ‘did not respond’ to the party’s offer of an alliance during the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.