‘Love & light’: Alia shares love-filled poster of Brahmastra with Ranbir amid wedding rumours

Mumbai: Amid the heating wedding rumours and confirmation from family members, actor Alia Bhatt, treated fans by unveiling a love-filled poster on Sunday with Ranbir Kapoor from their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. The poster features Ranbir and Alia sharing an intimate moment. In the image, a bruised Ranbir can be seen holding Alia in his arms as both of them stand with their eyes closed and heads touching each other.

‘Love and light’, she captioned the post.

Director Ayan Mukerji, too, shared the poster, with the caption ‘Love is the Light!’. ‘Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmastra is now called.But for the longest time, it used to be…Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmastra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days. And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra!’, he wrote alongside the poster.

‘Brahmastra’ will release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Interestingly, it was the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ where Ranbir and Alia actually fell in love with each other. The two are expected to tie the knot on April 14, in Bandra. There will be mehendi and haldi functions as well, prior to the ceremony.