MNS leader, taxi driver held for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and a taxi driver were held by Mumbai Police on Sunday in connection with the playing of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Shiv Sena’s headquarters in the city. On the festival of Ram Navami, Raj Thackeray’s party stated that the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman, would be performed outside Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai as a protest against Azaan, the Islamic call from mosques for prayer at set times of the day.

The Hanuman Chalisa was being played on a taxi’s loudspeaker when Mumbai Police interfered and arrested MNS leader Yashwant Killedar and the taxi driver. According to news agency ANI, the two were being questioned in connection with the crime, but no charges had been filed.