PM to virtually address foundation day event of Gujarat’s Umiya Mata temple today

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day festivities of the Umiya Mata temple in Gujarat’s Gathila through video-conferencing at 1 pm on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated in a statement on Saturday that PM Modi inaugurated the temple while he was Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2008. ‘Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and giving free ayurvedic medicines to patients from the economically weaker sections of the society’, it said.

At 1 PM tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami I will address 14th Foundation Day celebrations of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh. This Temple Trust is at the forefront of several community service initiatives. https://t.co/lf3s7ujqfV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2022

Umiya Maa is the Patidar or Patel community’s presiding deity (kuldevi), and ‘patotsav’ is the anniversary of the idol’s consecration at the temple, also known as ‘prana pratishtha.’

Members of the Patidar community will congregate in huge numbers on April 10 at the Shri Umiya Mataji Temple in Ganthila village in Junagadh, according to a statement released by the temple. President Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Patil will also be there.

On April 19-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Gujarat for a two-day visit to attend events in various areas of the state, officials informed on Friday.