‘Rajiv Gandhi sought to discredit the BSP, and his son is doing the same,’ says Mayawati

Mayawati, responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements on her and her party, said at a press conference that he should first clean up his own house before commenting on others. She claimed that previous Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi tried to defame the BSP many years ago, and that his son Rahul was doing the same thing again.

‘Rajiv Gandhi tried to defame the BSP by saying that Kanshi Ram was a CIA agent. Now, his son is following in his footsteps and making false allegations that I am afraid of the BJP’s central agencies. There isn’t even a trace of truth in this,’ she said. She also dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the Congress had offered to fight alongside the BSP in an alliance, but she had not answered.