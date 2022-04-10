TRS leader says, ‘will fight for Telangana farmers’ interest’

In light of the Centre’s indifferent attitude toward paddy procurement, Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha stated the party is ready to protect the interests of the state’s farmers.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is in Delhi ahead of a planned protest by the TRS on April 11, said the central government’s plans and policies are a threat to the national food security system, and that the Telangana-based party will fight for farmers’ interests.

Telangana’s TRS government has demanded that the Centre procure all of the state’s parboiled rice. The Centre, on the other hand, has stated that it can only obtain raw rice and not parboiled rice, which is not widely consumed in India.

Kavitha claimed the central government was making excuses for not obtaining parboiled rice from Telangana, accusing it of giving the state ‘step-motherly treatment.’ To protest the Centre’s ‘discriminatory’ policy on rice procurement, TRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies will sit on a day-long dharna at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.