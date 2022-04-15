Russian military supplies reach India amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Report

In the midst of the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has received a shipment of S-400 missile systems from Russia, according to senior sources. ‘We are continuing to get our consignments without any delays or concerns, and the current consignment of reconditioned engines was received a few days ago despite the fighting there,’ top government officials told India Today.

According to reports, the S-400 missile system was delivered by ship and is currently operational. Parts of the missile system arrived by air and sea and were rapidly placed in the appropriate positions.

THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR AND ITS IMPACT

The Russian-Ukrainian war lasted more than 45 days, and it was believed that the fighting would make it impossible for Indian soldiers to secure a supply of Russian-made weapons. According to sources, the military is storing spares and equipment needed to keep the fleet functioning, and there is presently no difficulty.

The soldiers may encounter a dilemma in the near future, however, because the Russians cannot be paid for their supplies owing to banking system constraints and Western-imposed sanctions. Meanwhile, the Indian government is actively seeking answers to the problem, and efforts in this regard are undertaken on a daily basis.