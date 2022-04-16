Ukraine’s war with Russia leaves 3,000 soldiers dead and 10,000 injured: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed army casualties, revealing that 3,000 soldiers got killed and at least 10,000 have been injured so far in the fight with Russia, adding that it is ‘difficult to predict how many will survive.’ Meanwhile, the remains of over 900 civilians have been discovered in the territory around Kiev following Russia’s retreat, with the majority of them fatally shot, according to authorities, indicating that many individuals were ‘just killed.’

The startling figure came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry pledged to increase missile attacks on Kyiv in retaliation to purported attacks on Russian territory by Ukraine. That foreboding warning came in the aftermath of the devastating loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea.

Despite its threats, Moscow has continued to make preparations for a military attack in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also erupted in the battered southern port city of Mariupol, where residents reported witnessing Russian forces digging up remains. According to regional Governor Oleh Sinehubov, shelling of a residential neighbourhood in the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed seven persons, including a 7-month-old child, and injured 34.