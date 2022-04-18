Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt’s response in plea seeking CBI probe in TMC councillor murder

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court requested the state government’s response to a new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking a CBI investigation into the murder of TMC Panihati councillor Anupam Dutta.

According to sources, the Panihati Councillor of the Trinamool Congress was shot dead on March 12 while on his way to check work on a park in his area. A CCTV camera caught the sequence of events, which showed Dutta riding pillion on a two-wheeler when he was shot at point-blank range.

Anupam Dutta was rushed to a local hospital in Belghoria, but he was declared ‘brought dead,’ according to local reports. On the same day, Tapan Kandu, a Congress leader from the Jhalda municipality, was killed in a separate incident. The CBI is now looking into the murder of Tapan Kandu.