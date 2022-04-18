‘Don’t take action against actor’; Varun Dhawan’s fangirl meets police commissioner

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bawaal in Kanpur. The actor was seen and filmed riding a bullet without a helmet through the city, and the photos and videos are all over the internet. Now, a Varun Dhawan fan has visited with the Kanpur police commissioner and urged that no action be taken against the actor.

The commissioner has asked a 24-hour report from the DCP traffic. Varun Dhawan’s fans are opposing the act by requesting that the charge against him be withdrawn by the traffic police. On April 18, Alka Mishra, a Varun Dhawan fan, submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner demanding that any action be done against Varun Dhawan’s team rather than him.

The Commissioner of Police has now ordered an inquiry into the entire issue. ‘since the permission of the shooting was taken, so the concerned person who provided the bike should be investigated and following action should be taken on the basis of it,’ the commissioner added.