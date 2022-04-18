IIT Kanpur professor says, Covid 4th wave unlikely in India

A fourth wave of covid is unlikely, according to IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal, because no new mutants have come to the attention of officials. Over the past two years, his mathematical model had been used as a reference point for understanding Covid activity and behaviour throughout the country.

In an interview with India Today, he said that the improbability of a fourth wave is due to people’s natural immunity to coronavirus being above 90%. He also stated that according to the mathematical model, the increase in cases will not last long.

According to Professor Agrawal, the increased number of cases in Delhi NCR is due to the region’s restrictions being lifted. ‘Recently, schools have opened and people have stopped using masks so there is an increased exposure to the variant. But this will not have a severe impact on people’s health as the immunity to the current variant is strong,’ he said.