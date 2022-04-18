Nitish Kumar says, those opposing azaan at mosques have nothing to do with religion

As the controversy over loudspeakers at mosques heats up, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remarked that different religions have different ways of worship and that it is not right to fight over them. This comes just days after a BJP minister in his cabinet supported MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s demand for the Maharashtra government to remove mosque speakers by May 3.

Those who are causing controversy over azaan and mosque loudspeakers have nothing to do with religion, he said, adding that people should be free to follow their faith without interference.

‘People say whatever comes to their mind. There should be an atmosphere of love and brotherhood. Every religion has its own ways. We should not fight among ourselves over this. Everyone should follow their religion. If someone creates disputes over these issues, then he has nothing to do with religion,’ Nitish Kumar said, reversing his ally the BJP’s stance on the issue.

Nitish Kumar, speaking about the violence that occurred in other states during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami celebrations, stated that his administration is on high alert during religious events to ensure that there are no communal disputes in the state.