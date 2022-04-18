Prashant Kishor to talk with key Congress leaders for second time in three days.

On Monday, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with top Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala at 10 Janpath for a five-hour discussion.

This follows reports that Kishor will join the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was Congress’s second meeting with Kishor in three days.

Meetings are being held, according to sources, to plan a strategy for the general elections in 2024. Prashant Kishor, a poll strategist, has also been invited to join the Congress party. This happened after Prashant Kishor gave a thorough presentation on the Lok Sabha elections at a meeting hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.