Three arrested in connection with SDPI worker’s murder in kerala

In connection with the murder of SPDI activist Subair in Kerala’s Palakkad, three persons have been arrested. Special Investigation Teams have been formed to investigate the murders of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) partyman that occurred last week in Palakkad, according to Vijay Sakhare, Additional Director General of Police, Kerala.

Subair, a worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was murdered in Palakkad, Kerala, on Friday. Sreenivasan, a Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) worker, was murdered in broad daylight on Saturday, April 16, allegedly in retaliation for the murder on Friday.

‘No doubt that both the murders were planned. There was a conspiracy behind both the murders. Those behind the murders are more important than the people who were physically attacked,’ said ADGP Vijay Sakhare, the lead investigating officer in both cases.