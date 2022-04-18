VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for taking out rally without permission in Jahangirpuri

On Monday, Delhi Police filed a complaint against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal Delhi for conducting a march without permission in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Prem Sharma, a local VHP leader and one of the accused in the Delhi violence, has been arrested.

On Saturday evening, during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, clashes erupted between two communities. The ensuing conflict resulted in the injuries of several police officers. During the fights, stones were thrown and some vehicles were set on fire, according to the police. On Saturday night, the Delhi Police launched an investigation and have so far arrested 23 people.