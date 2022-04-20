‘Eating birthday cake for two’: Maria Sharapova announces her pregnancy

Former world number one Maria Sharapova on Tuesday used the occasion of her 35th birthday to announce that she was pregnant with her first child. The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, shared the news through her Instagram handle.

‘Precious beginnings!!!’, she wrote, alongside a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling. ‘Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty’, she captioned.

In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged. She competed under the Russian flag during her career and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam. However, Sharapova has been settled in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.