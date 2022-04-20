Russia orders Ukrainian forces to surrender the Azovstal plant by noon

Russia demanded that Ukrainian military and foreign fighters holed up at the Azovstal metallurgical complex in Mariupol, Ukraine’s port city, lay down their arms by noon Moscow time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday if they wished to live.

Since Russia dispatched soldiers into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the hardest combat and most complete destruction.

On Monday, Ukrainian authorities stated that 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground bunkers beneath the massive Azovstal complex, and that Russia was bombing the Ukrainian-controlled industry in the beleaguered city.

On Tuesday, Russia’s defence ministry issued a statement urging Ukrainian military and foreign fighters on the ground to surrender.

The defence ministry stated, ‘all who lay down their arms are assured to live.’

It demanded that troops leave the steel factory without weapons between 1400 and 1600 Moscow time.