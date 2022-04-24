DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia foil attempt smuggle 3.7 Captagon pills

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia foiled a major drug smuggling bid. The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in the King Abdulaziz port in Dammam seized a total of 3,766,028 Captagon pills. The narcotic pills were  found hidden in a consignment that arrived at the port. It also arrested two people who were supposed to receive the consignment.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline on 1910, international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected] Financial rewards are available for valid tip-offs.

Apr 24, 2022, 09:50 pm IST

