Ukraine claims US officials will visit Kyiv in response to request for heavy weapons

Two months after Russia’s incursion began, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine’s demand for more powerful weapons.

The mission, announced on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would be the highest-level visit by US officials since Russian tanks entered Ukraine on February 24.

The White House has not confirmed Blinken and Austin’s visit. The Pentagon and the State Department both declined to comment.

On Sunday, when Christians in Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter, a war that has murdered thousands of people, dislocated millions more, and turned cities to rubble appeared to have no end in sight. Two toddlers were among those killed in shelling on Sunday, according to Ukraine.

‘Normally, we would bring Easter baskets to our churches.’ But now it’s impossible, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk area, posted on Telegram, claiming that Russian fire has disfigured seven churches in the Luhansk region.